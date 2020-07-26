Hours before first pitch, Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena was scratched from his start Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Four Miami Marlins players, including starting pitcher Jose Urena, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Sunday that catcher Jorge Alfaro, infielder Garrett Cooper, outfielder Harold Ramirez and Urena recorded positive test results. Under MLB guidelines, the four players will be isolated from the team until they test negative at least 24 hours apart, display no symptoms for 72 hours and receive approval from doctors.

The infections could have resulted from the team's trip to and out of Atlanta on Wednesday, when the Marlins played the Braves in an exhibition game. According to ESPN, the club has remained in Philadelphia all weekend for its season-opening series against the Phillies since leaving Atlanta.

Urena was scheduled to pitch in the Marlins' divisional matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Instead, Robert Dugger took the mound in Miami's 11-6 win over the Phillies.

As a result of the positive tests, Marlins manager Don Mattingly said the team decided to wait until Monday to leave Philadelphia. The club plans to arrive in Miami hours before its home opener against the Baltimore Orioles, and multiple players could remain in Philadelphia.

"The guys that tested positive are quarantined here in Philly," said Mattingly, who declined to identify the players who tested positive for the virus.

The Marlins (2-1) host the Orioles (2-1) at 7:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Marlins Park.