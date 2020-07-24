The Toronto Blue Jays were barred from playing at their own Rogers Centre last week because of the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 24 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays will play the majority of their home games in Buffalo, N.Y., this season amid the coronavirus pandemic, the team announced Friday.

The Blue Jays said in a statement they will play at Sahlen Field -- home of the club's Triple-A affiliate -- after plans to compete at their own Rogers Centre in Toronto and the Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park fell apart.

"We are extremely grateful to have a home in Buffalo this season, thanks to the openness, creativity, and partnership of the Buffalo Bisons, Major League Baseball, and Blue Jays staff, who have worked tirelessly to prepare us for games at Sahlen Field," Blue Jays President and CEO Mark Shapiro said in a statement Friday.

"This process has no doubt tested our team's resilience, but our players and staff refuse to make excuses -- we are determined to take the field on Opening Day today, and for the coming months, with the same intensity and competitiveness that our fans expect."

The team said its first scheduled home series -- against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday and Thursday -- will now happen on the road to accommodate infrastructure modifications that will take place at Sahlen Field to meet MLB playing standards and COVID-19 safety requirements.

Due to the required changes at the minor league ballpark -- including locker room expansion for social distancing and light upgrades -- the Blue Jays' first game in Buffalo will be either July 31 against the Philadelphia Phillies or Aug. 11 versus the Miami Marlins.

Blue Jays To Stage Majority Of 2020 Home Games In Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BxlV7cgieJ— Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 24, 2020

The Blue Jays were searching for a major league stadium to play at after the Canadian government declined to let them compete at the Rogers Centre. Earlier this week, the state of Pennsylvania nixed a deal for them to share PNC Park with the Pirates. Both cited the coronavirus pandemic as the reason for barring the Blue Jays.

League sources told ESPN that Maryland offered to allow the Blue Jays to play home games at the Baltimore Orioles' Camden Yards starting in September, but the club declined the opportunity because of the timeline and possibility of being rejected again.

The Blue Jays opened their 2020 season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night.