Washington Nationals star Juan Soto (22) played alongside teammates in a summer camp game Monday in Baltimore before he was ruled out of Thursday's game after he tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto will need to produce two negative COVID-19 test results before he can return to the field for the 2020 season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto (L) will not play Thursday after he tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals will be without star outfielder Juan Soto for Thursday's MLB season opener against the New York Yankees after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Nationals manager Mike Rizzo announced Thursday on a conference call that Soto will not play in the 7:08 p.m. EDT game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. He also said Soto is asymptomatic and is on the COVID-19 injured list.

Advertisement

"He is a great player and the fans want to see him," Rizzo told reporters. "We don't have as good a chance to beat a great team like the Yankees as if we had him.

"But what can you do? You have to move on and play ball. They were going to play this game tonight with or without Juan Soto."

Rizzo said Soto tested negative for COVID-19 several times throughout spring training. He will need two negative tests before he can return to the field.

Soto participated in summer camp games with his teammates against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in Baltimore and Tuesday in Washington, D.C.

"We've got to make our plans to play without Juan for an extended period of time," Rizzo said.

Soto, 21, was the team's breakout star last season and helped the Nationals win the World Series. He hit 34 home runs and had 110 RBIs in 2019.