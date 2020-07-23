Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw also missed the team's 2019 opener when he started the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Clayton Kershaw won't make his scheduled start in Thursday's opening day game against the San Francisco Giants after being placed on the 10-day injured list.

The team announced Kershaw was scratched from his start because of back stiffness. In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Dustin May, who will start in place of Kershaw.

May will be the first Dodgers rookie to start on opening day since Fernando Valenzuela in 1981.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Kershaw experienced back stiffness in the weight room Tuesday. The left-handed pitcher felt better Wednesday, but Roberts said he "didn't feel it was prudent to start him."

"We're not going to compromise anyone's health," Roberts told reporters Thursday. "Once he's ready, he'll pitch for us."

Kershaw was set to make his ninth opening day start for the Dodgers. He also missed the team's 2019 opener when he started the season on the injured list with left shoulder inflammation.

Kershaw has a 5-1 record and 1.05 ERA on opening day.