The Pittsburgh Pirates and Toronto Blue Jays plan to share Pittsburgh PNC Park for home games during the 2020 MLB season. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays will use the Pittsburgh Pirates' PNC Park for home games in 2020, pending state approval, after Canada's government said the team couldn't play home games in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.

League sources told Sportsnet, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and TSN Wednesday that the Pirates and Blue Jays reached an agreement for the Blue Jays to play a majority of their home games in Pittsburgh during the shortened 60-game campaign.

Government officials in Pennsylvania need to approve the arrangement.

The Blue Jays could play additional games -- as the home team -- at other MLB stadiums when their schedule conflicts with Pirates home games. The 2020 MLB season begins with two games Thursday before the rest of the league's teams take the field Friday.

Toronto and Pittsburgh have at least three schedule conflicts during the regular season: July 29; Sept. 8 and 9; and Sept. 21 to 24. Both teams are scheduled to have home games during those three time frames.

Canada on Saturday denied the Blue Jays' request to play home games this season at Rogers Centre in Toronto. The denial was due to the team's frequent need to travel between the United States and Canada to play games against other MLB teams amid the coronavirus' surge in the United States.

The Blue Jays played a summer camp game against the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday in Boston and have another preseason clash against the Red Sox on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The Blue Jays will start the regular season against the Tampa Bay Rays at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.

The Pirates have a summer camp game against the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday in Pittsburgh. They start the regular season on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals at 8:15 p.m. EDT Friday at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.