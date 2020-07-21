Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Colin Poche was expected to have a role as one of the Rays' setup men this year. He had 72 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings in 2019. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays reliever Colin Poche will be out for the 2020 MLB season due to a torn UCL, the team announced Tuesday.

The Rays said that Tommy John surgery had been recommended, putting Poche's 2021 season in jeopardy as well. It remains unclear when he suffered the injury.

Poche pitched in an intrasquad game Monday, giving up a pair of runs on a Mike Zunino home run.

The 26-year-old left-hander was a big part of the Rays' bullpen last season. He made 51 appearances and finished his rookie season with a 4.70 ERA and 4.08 FIP.

Poche, 26, was expected to have a role as one of the Rays' setup men this year. He had 72 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings in 2019.

With Poche on the 45-day injured list, the Rays will lean on Aaron Loup and Jose Alvarado as their top left-handed relievers to start the season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Rays added catcher Kevan Smith to their roster.

The Rays open the 2020 season Friday at home against the Toronto Blue Jays. Tampa Bay then will host the Atlanta Braves on Monday and Tuesday.