Washington Nationals designated hitter Howie Kendrick (R) hit a two-run home run in a summer camp win against the Baltimore Orioles Monday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg allowed six hits in a summer camp start Monday against the Baltimore Orioles. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg allowed one run in five innings in his final start of summer camp Monday in Baltimore. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

July 21 (UPI) -- Reigning World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg looked sharp in his final start of summer camp, as he led the Washington Nationals to a 4-2 win against the Baltimore Orioles.

Strasburg had six strikeouts and allowed just one run in five innings Monday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Advertisement

Nationals players took five buses and personal vehicles on the trip due to social distancing safety precautions amid the coronavirus pandemic. They used staggered arrival times to avoid long lines for COVID-19 testing when they got to the stadium.

"It felt like something that you would normally do in spring training," Strasburg told reporters.

RELATED Toronto Blue Jays in talks with Pittsburgh Pirates to share PNC Park

First baseman Howie Kendrick led the Nationals at the plate. Kendrick went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the win. His day featured a 427-foot, two-run homer in the fourth inning.

*to the tune of Happy Birthday* Here's a strikeout to you, Here's a strikeout to you, Here's a strikeout from World Series MVP Stephen Strasburg, Here's a strikeout to you. #Strasmas // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/VlANmx5lYT— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 21, 2020

Orioles shortstop Jose Iglesias went 3 for 4 in the loss. Outfielder Anthony Santander and third baseman Renato Nunez each had two hits for Baltimore.

The Nationals host the Orioles in another summer camp matchup at 6:05 p.m. EDT Tuesday at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. They host the New York Yankees in the first game of the 2020 MLB season at 7:08 p.m. EDT Thursday at Nationals Park.

Max Scherzer will be the Nationals' opening day starter. Strasburg will likely start the Nationals' second game of the season Saturday in Washington, D.C.

Baseball kicks off with preseason training The Cleveland Indians' Adam Cimber pitches during the seventh inning of an exhibition game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 20. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds is unable to come up with a catch on a ball hit in the third inning of an exhibition game with the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo From left to right, the Indians' Jose Ramirez, Oscar Mercado and Francisco Lindor stand for the national anthem prior to the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Dodgers right-fielder Mookie Betts (R) celebrates his three-run homer in the second inning with third base coach Dino Ebel at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 20. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Arizona Diamondbacks' Ildemaro Vargas (C) celebrates his second-inning solo home run at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 20. The Dodgers defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks 12-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty wipes his face during batting practice at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 20. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Washington Nationals' Juan Soto (L) scores past Baltimore Orioles catcher Austin Wynns on a double in the seventh inning of a preseason game at Camden Yards in Baltimore on July 20. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo Baltimore Orioles' DJ Stewart (24) singles off the Nationals' starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo New York Yankees right-fielder Aaron Judge (R) hits a two-run homer in the sixth inning of a preseason game against the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium in New York City on July 19. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo The Yankees' starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (C) throws a pitch in the fourth inning. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon (R) looks at the baseball as Justin Williams runs the bases, hitting a two-run homer during an intrasquad game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 19. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Cardinals third baseman Max Schrock gets under a fly ball. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Indians players celebrate the 5-3 win against the Pittsburgh Pirates with bumping feet at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on July 18. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo A Pirates player receives hand sanitizer as he returns to the dugout. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Phillies in the first inning at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 18. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Philadelphia's Didi Gregorius (L) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola throws against the Nationals. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo New York Mets players warm up in the outfield during a workout at Citi Field in New York City on July 17. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen sits behind cardboard cutouts of fans in the stands. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom walks to the dugout during a summer camp workout. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter fields a ground ball during an intrasquad game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 16. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller throws during an intrasquad game at the summer training at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on July 16. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Holder pitches in a intrasquad game during summer training workouts at Yankee Stadium in New York City on July 15. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton pitches during summer training workouts. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo Major League Baseball umpires Tim Timmons (L) and Ed Hickox talk between innings of the Cleveland Indians training camp intrasquad game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 15. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo The Indians' Jose Ramirez (R) fields a ball with backup from Francisco Lindor during the team's training camp. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo The Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde pitches during an intrasquad game in training camp at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 15. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Nationals' Stephen Strasburg pitches during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Nationals' Eric Thames bats during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde (C) catches a pop-up as Asdrubal Cabrera (L) and Eric Thames stand by during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Tommy Edman (L) tags out Lane Thomas at second base during a team intrasquad game in St. Louis on July 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Yankees' Clint Frazier wears a face mask during a spring training workout at Yankee Stadium in New York City on July 11. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka smiles while throwing in the outfield. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo It was announced during the workout that New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Los Angeles Dodgers' Yimi Garcia crushes the ball over the centerfield wall for a solo home run during an intrasquad game in Los Angeles on July 10. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (R) celebrates with third base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Dodgers starting pitcher Alex Wood winds up to deliver during an intrasquad game in preparation for the shortened MLB season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt smiles at the dugout during summer camp in St. Louis on July 10. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals, some with masks, watch batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill walks back to the dugout after batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Yadier Molina walks to the dugout after an inning of batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Pirates play a practice game during summer workouts in Pittsburgh on July 10. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo The Pirates' right fielder Gregory Polanco watches a practice game from the dugout. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo The Dodgers' Corey Seager connects for a double during an intrasquad game in Los Angeles on July 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' pitcher Adam Wainwright points to the field as other pitchers watch an intrasquad game. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' pitcher Kwang-hyun "KK" Kim, walks to the seats to watch an intrasquad game in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Dexter Fowler connects during practice in St. Louis on July 7. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Members of the Nationals run the bases during training camp at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 9. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco takes batting practice in a light rain during summer workouts at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on July 7. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' pitcher Brett Cecil throws during batting practice at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 7. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (L) and Dexter Fowler prepare to take batting practice in St. Louis on July 7. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Cardinals manager Mike Schildt watches batting practice from the dugout. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Nationals' pitcher Stephen Strasburg runs in the outfield during training camp at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 7. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo Nationals players are seen in the bullpen, some wearing face masks, during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Nationals' Anibal Sanchez participates in practice during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Nationals' first baseman Eric Thames takes batting practice during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo The Indians' Francisco Lindor (L) sprays hand sanitizer on Francona's hands. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals stretch before practice at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Paul DeJong connects during batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak watches batting batting practice from the stands at Busch Stadium. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Dexter Fowler laughs with teammates during batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward bats in a scrimmage during training camp at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 4. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo Members of the Cubs warm up before playing in a scrimmage game. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo The Cubs' left fielder Kyle Schwarber throws the ball during training camp. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo A security official wearing a face mask watches from behind a gate at Camden Yards during the Baltimore Orioles' first training camp workout in Baltimore on July 3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis grins during the team's first training camp workout. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals hold batting practice at the start of the team's first spring training workout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Cardinals' Yadier Molina watches a fly ball he hit during batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo The Kansas City Royals' hitting coach Terry Bradshaw wears a mask at the start of a training workout during summer camp at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on July 3. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo An example cutout of a fan is on display as the Royals take the field at the start of training. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo Royals manager Mike Matheny talks with media and staff members in the stands at the start of training. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo Royals pitcher Greg Holland practices his form. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo