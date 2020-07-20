New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (R) hit one of the team's five home runs in a 6-0 win against the New York Mets in a summer camp game Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge hit two home runs and had three RBIs in a 6-0 win against the New York Mets in a summer camp game Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit two home runs to spark a 6-0 thrashing of the rival New York Mets in a summer camp clash at Yankee Stadium.

Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit also homered in the lopsided affair Sunday in the Bronx.

"I think once he got to start swinging the bat and got confirmation that it felt alright, the ramp-up has gone really well for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Judge.

"We're seeing it obviously in the results, in the typical really good Aaron Judge at-bats."

Mets starter Corey Oswalt began the inning by forcing D.J. LeMahieu to ground out before settling in against Judge. The Yankees outfielder fell behind 0-2 in the count before Oswalt tossed in a 92-mph fastball and Judge smashed it for a 402-foot solo home run to left field.

The score remained 1-0 until the Yankees got another longball in the bottom of the fourth frame. Oswalt began the inning with a four-seam fastball to Sanchez and the Yankees catcher deposited the pitch into the left field seats for a 426-foot bomb.

Luke Voit hit a 443-foot solo homer off Drew Smith to lead off the sixth inning and Judge hit his second dinger of the day four at-bats later. With a runner on first base, Judge fouled off the first pitch before he took a fastball for a ball. He then smacked a 1-1 slider to left field for a 400-foot homer to give the Yankees a 5-0 edge.

Chasen Shreve then replaced Smith on the hill for the Mets and forced Gleyber Torres to fly out to end the inning before he faced Stanton to start the bottom of the seventh frame.

Shreve worked a 1-1 count against Stanton before the Yankees outfielder connected for the longest home run of the day. The 448-foot solo shot to left field came on a 78-mph slider.

Judge was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored; Brett Gardner went 2 for 2 in the win; and Mets star first baseman Pete Alonso was 0 for 4 in the loss.

The Yankees have another summer camp clash against the Philadelphia Phillies at 6:05 p.m. EDT Monday at Yankee Stadium. The Mets will host the Atlanta Braves on Friday in the teams' first game of the regular-season, at 4:10 p.m. EDT at Citi Field. The Yankees start the season on the road Thursday against the Washington Nationals at 7:08 p.m. EDT at Nationals Park.