Rick Reed, who umpired in Major League Baseball for 31 years, died Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Rick Reed, who umpired the 1991 World Series, has died. He was 70.

The Major League Baseball Players Association announced Reed's death Sunday. Reed died Thursday night. His cause of death was undisclosed. Reed umpired for more than 30 years and continued work despite two strokes during that time.

Advertisement

Reed also appeared in the 1999 movie For Love of the Game. He was an umpire in the baseball film, which featured lead actor Kevin Costner.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to former umpire Rick Reed's family and friends,"the MLB players' union said in a statement. "He was a professional on and off the field, and those of us who had the opportunity to work with him over the years respected and appreciated him as a result."

Reed began his MLB umpire career in 1979 in the American League. He went on to become an MLB umpire crew chief until he retired in 2009. Reed had strokes in 2008 and 2009.

The Detroit native umpired 3,392 regular season games. His tenure featured appearances in three division series, three league championship series and two All-Star games, in addition to the 1991 World Series.

Reed ejected a combination of 71 players, coaches or managers. Frank Robinson, Manny Ramirez, Reggie Jackson, Bobby Cox and Tony LaRussa were among those ejected by Reed.

Reed served at home plate 862 times, first base 849 times, second base 840 times and third base 842 times in 31 seasons.