Cardboard cutouts of fans are seen at Dodger Stadium on Sunday during an exhibition game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers announced Monday that, for a price, you can have a cardboard cutout of yourself placed in an area of your choosing during home games during this year's shortened season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers' center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) is welcomed to the dugout after hitting a grand slam in the first inning in a game Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger watches his grand slam go over the wall in the first inning of a game Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Reigning National League MVP Cody Bellinger said he's "ready" for the 2020 MLB regular season after crushing a grand slam during a summer camp win against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bellinger also had a pair of singles to go 3 for 4 with five RBIs and a run scored in the 9-2 win Sunday at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"We're ready," Bellinger told reporters. "It was good to play another team, so we've got two more [summer camp games], then opening day and we're ready for it."

The Diamondbacks led 1-0 after Ketel Marte hit a solo home run in the second at-bat of the scrimmage. Diamondbacks starting pitcher Taylor Widener then settled in to face the Dodgers' potent lineup in the bottom of the frame.

Widener threw back-to-back walks to Mookie Betts and Max Muncy before he surrendered a single to Justin Turner to load the bases.

The Diamondbacks right-handed pitcher then fell behind 2-1 in the count against Bellinger before the Dodgers star fouled off his fourth offering, and then smashed a 2-2 fastball deep to right field, clearing the wall and the bases to give the Dodgers a 4-1 edge.

Los Angeles added two more runs in the third frame off RBIs from Turner and Bellinger. Corey Seager and Chris Taylor plated runs in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, to push the lead to 8-1.

BELLI GRAND SLAM. pic.twitter.com/OPxNfbjibd— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 20, 2020

Stephen Vogt brought in the Diamondbacks' second run with an eighth-inning single. Rocky Gale plated Joc Pederson with another eighth-inning single for the Dodgers' final run.

Betts was 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Dodgers; Muncy went 2 for 2 with three runs scored in the win; and Dodgers starter Mitchell White allowed just one hit and one run in five innings.

The Dodgers next host the Diamondbacks in another summer camp clash at 6:40 p.m. PDT Monday at Dodger Stadium. They start the regular season Thursday by hosting the San Francisco Giants at 7:08 p.m. PDT. Arizona opens the season in San Diego Friday to take on the Padres at 5:10 p.m. PDT.