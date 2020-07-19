The Canadian government on Saturday denied the Toronto Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre due to the frequent travel associated with a MLB regular-season schedule. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass said Sunday the team's front office is looking for a major league ballpark to use this year after Canada's government banned the club from playing in its home stadium amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada on Saturday denied the Blue Jays' request to play at Rogers Centre due to the frequent travel associated with a MLB regular-season schedule. The team would need to travel back and forth from the United States, where coronavirus cases are surging.

The other 29 major league clubs intend to play the pandemic-shortened season -- which will consist of 60 games -- in their own stadiums without fans in attendance.

Bass told reporters he spoke with Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins and emphasized that players want to compete in a big league stadium.

"I just said, 'Look, we want to play in a major league ballpark. We feel that's the best opportunity for us,' and he agreed and said, 'I listened to you guys loud and clear and that's what we're going to do for you because that's what the team wants,'" Bass said.

"It's really encouraging and super-supportive of [Blue Jays president and CEO] Mark [Shapiro] and Ross for listening to our opinions and really taking them to heart."

The veteran reliever, who is in his first season with the Blue Jays, noted that players are willing to share a home venue with another MLB club.

"That was pretty much echoed throughout the clubhouse that we want to be in a major league ballpark, wherever that is. That's really our focus right now," Bass said.

The Blue Jays begin the 2020 season on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday. The team is scheduled to play their first home game July 29 against the defending champion Washington Nationals.