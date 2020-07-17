Former Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig agreed to a one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves earlier this week. The agreement was contingent on Puig testing negative for the coronavirus. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 17 (UPI) -- Former All-Star outfielder Yasiel Puig will no longer sign with the Atlanta Braves after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The veteran outfielder agreed to a one-year deal with the Braves earlier this week. However, the deal was contingent on Puig passing his physical and testing negative for the virus.

Advertisement

Puig, 29, announced his diagnosis Friday on social media, saying he is asymptomatic and feels fine.

"Although I tested positive, I am asymptomatic, and I feel absolutely fine," Puig said in a statement. "I will be quarantined until I receive two negative test results, which I hope will arrive shortly.

"I am sad that this has happened, but I believe that everything is in God's timing and that my return to MLB will happen in His perfect plan and timing for me. When I return to the field, I will do so knowing that I will have one less hurdle to overcome.

"I would have never believed looking in the mirror that I had COVID-19. I urge everyone to take this pandemic seriously. This can happen to anyone, even the healthiest athlete. Wear a mask, social distance, and follow your local protocols. Please take care of yourselves. I will see you all very soon when I return to play ball."

Puig, an All-Star selection in 2014, had a .267 batting average with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs in 149 games with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians last season. He recorded a .297 average with the Indians after being acquired from the Reds on July 30.

Puig, who joined the Reds in a December 2018 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has a career .277 batting average with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs. His best season came in 2017, when he had a .263 average with a career-high 28 homers and 74 RBIs in Los Angeles.