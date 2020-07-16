Kansas City Royals reliever Tim Hill had a 2-0 record and 3.63 ERA last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 16 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres acquired left-handed reliever Tim Hill from the Kansas City Royals for versatile outfielder Franchy Cordero, the teams announced Thursday.

The Padres also acquired right-handed pitcher Ronald Bolanos in the trade, according to the team.

The addition of Hill addresses an immediate need in the Padres' bullpen. Left-hander Jose Castillo is expected to miss the opening month of the season or longer as he works his way back from a lat strain.

Hill, 30, made 46 appearances with the Royals last season, going 2-0 with a career-best 3.63 ERA in 39 2/3 innings. He had 39 strikeouts and 13 walks.

Cordero, who made his major league debut with the Padres in 2017, has displayed elite power and speed at the minor league level and has played all three outfield positions. The 25-year-old outfielder led the minor leagues in triples during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

In 246 career at-bats at the MLB level, Cordero has recorded a .240 batting average with 10 home runs and 29 RBIs to go with seven stolen bases.

Bolanos, 23, appeared in five games for the Padres in September after splitting much of the 2019 season between the High-A and AA levels. He went 0-2 with a 5.95 ERA in 19 2/3 innings with the Padres.