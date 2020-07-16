New York Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Holder pitches in a intrasquad game during summer training workouts at Yankee Stadium in New York City on July 15. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' starting pitcher James Paxton pitches during summer training workouts. Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo
Major League Baseball officials Tim Timmons (L) and Ed Hickox talk between innings of the Cleveland Indians training camp intrasquad game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on July 15. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Jose Ramirez (R) fields a ball with backup from Francisco Lindor during the team's training camp. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Washington Nationals' Erick Fedde pitches during an intrasquad game in training camp at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 15. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Stephen Strasburg pitches during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Eric Thames bats during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde (C) catches a popup as Asdrubal Cabrera (L) and Eric Thames watch during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman (L) tags out Lane Thomas at second base during a team intrasquad game in St. Louis on July 12. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Clint Frazier wears a face mask during a spring training workout at Yankee Stadium in New York City on July 11. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka smiles while throwing balls in the outfield. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
It was announced during the workout that New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing mild symptoms. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Dodgers' Yimi Garcia crushes the ball over the centerfield wall for a solo home run during an intrasquad game in Los Angeles on July 10. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dodgers left fielder Joc Pederson (R) celebrates with third-base coach Dino Ebel after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Dodgers' starting pitcher Alex Wood winds up to deliver during an intrasquad game in preparation for the shortened MLB season. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt smiles at the dugout during summer camp in St. Louis on July 10. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals, some with masks, watch batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill walks back to the dugout after batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Yadier Molina walks to the dugout after an inning of batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Pirates play a practice game during summer workouts in Pittsburgh on July 10. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' right fielder Gregory Polanco watches a practice game from the dugout. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Corey Seager connects for a double during an intrasquad game in Los Angeles on July 9. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' pitcher Adam Wainwright points to the field as other pitchers watch an intrasquad game. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' pitcher Kwang-hyun "KK" Kim, walks to the seats to watch an intrasquad game in St. Louis. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Dexter Fowler connects during practice in St. Louis on July 7. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Nationals run the bases during training camp at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 9. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder Gregory Polanco takes batting practice in a light rain during summer workouts at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on July 7. Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' pitcher Brett Cecil throws during batting practice at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 7. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Matt Carpenter (L) and Dexter Fowler prepare to take batting practice in St. Louis on July 7. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals manager Mike Schildt watches batting practice from the dugout. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' pitcher Stephen Strasburg runs in the outfield during training camp at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on July 7. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Nationals players are seen in the bullpen, some wearing face masks, during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' Anibal Sanchez participates in practice during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Nationals' first baseman Eric Thames takes batting practice during training camp. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor (L) sprays hand sanitizer on Francona's hands. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals stretch before practice at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 5. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Paul DeJong connects during batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak watches batting batting practice from the stands at Busch Stadium. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Dexter Fowler laughs with teammates during batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Chicago Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward bats in a scrimmage during training camp at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 4. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
Members of the Cubs warm up before playing in a scrimmage game. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' left fielder Kyle Schwarber throws the ball during training camp. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
A security official wearing a face mask watches from behind a gate at Camden Yards during the Baltimore Orioles' first training camp workout in Baltimore on July 3. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis grins during the team's first training camp workout. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals hold batting practice at the start of the team's first spring training workout at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on July 3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Cardinals' Yadier Molina watches a fly ball he hit during batting practice. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Kansas City Royals' hitting coach Terry Bradshaw wears a mask at the start of a training workout during summer camp at Kaufman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., on July 3. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
An example cutout of a fan is on display as the Royals take the field at the start of training. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Royals manager Mike Matheny talks with media and staff members in the stands at the start of training. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo
Royals pitcher Greg Holland practices his form. Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo