July 16 (UPI) -- Starting pitcher Mike Clevinger struggled while outfielder Bradley Zimmer hit two home runs during a Cleveland Indians intrasquad game in Cleveland.

Indians staffer Mike Barnett's team beat manager Terry Francona's team 7-2 in the practice clash Wednesday at Progressive Field. Clevinger allowed five runs and seven hits in four innings of work for Team Francona.

Yu Chang and Zimmer each homered off Clevinger in a four-run second inning for Team Barnett. Clevinger allowed a double, two singles and two walks, in addition to the home runs, in the second frame.

"Is Yu Chang Babe Ruth?" Clevinger asked reporters after the game. "When he got to 3-0 [in the count] he was smiling. I knew he was going to swing."

Chang hit his three-run bomb to center field. He now has four homers at Indians summer camp. Zimmer followed his second-inning solo shot with another solo homer in the fourth frame. He hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to finish 3 for 3 with three RBIs.

"After Zimmer hit his second homer off me, I told myself, 'I don't care if I rip my knee up, I'm just going to do it," Clevinger said. "I retired the last three batters and my [pitch] velocity was at 95 mph."

Clevinger had left knee surgery in February. He had just one strikeout and three walks in Wednesday's performance. The Indians' No. 2 pitcher has allowed seven runs, seven hits and five walks in seven innings at summer camp.

Zimmer was the Indians' top pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. He has been limited to 43 MLB appearances over the last two seasons due to injuries. Zimmer, 27, did not record a hit in 14 plate appearances last season for the Indians. He hit .226 with two home runs and nine RBIs in 34 games in 2018.

Clevinger, 29, had a career-best 2.71 ERA and a 13-4 record in 21 starts last season. The four-year veteran has a career 41-21 record with a 3.20 ERA in 97 appearances.

The Indians are scheduled to face the Kansas City Royals in their first game of the shortened 2020 season at 7:10 p.m. EDT July 24 in Cleveland.