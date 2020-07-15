New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom had two strikeouts in one inning of work before he left an intrasquad start due to back tightness Tuesday in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- New York Mets ace pitcher Jacob deGrom was forced to leave an intrasquad start early due to back tightness.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner made his second appearance at Mets summer camp Tuesday at Citi Field in New York. The team had no further update on deGrom's injury status.

Advertisement

DeGrom pitched for one inning before he left the game and did not return. He has dealt with back tightness throughout his career.

DeGrom allowed a single to Amed Rosario and struck out Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Davis in Tuesday's brief start.

The three-time All-Star is scheduled to be the Mets' opening-day starter against the Atlanta Braves at 4:10 p.m. EDT July 24 at Citi Field.

DeGrom won his second-consecutive Cy Young Award last season after he posted a 2.43 ERA and an 11-8 record in 32 starts. He also had a National League-high 255 strikeouts. He led Major League Baseball with a 1.70 ERA in 2018. His 2.62 ERA for his career is second-best among active MLB pitchers.