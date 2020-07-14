Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig had a .267 batting average with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs in 149 games last season with the Reds and Cleveland Indians. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves are signing former Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Yasiel Puig for the 2020 MLB season.

League sources told ESPN and MLB Media on Tuesday that Puig's deal is pending a physical. The former All-Star also needs a negative coronavirus test before being allowed to join the club at training camp.

The agreement with Puig comes after Braves outfielder Nick Markakis decided to opt out of the 2020 season earlier this month. Markakis said he reached his decision after an "eye-opening talk" with All-Star first baseman and teammate Freddie Freeman.

Puig, who was an All-Star selection in 2014, had a .267 batting average with 24 home runs and 84 RBIs in 149 games last season with the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians. The 29-year-old slugger recorded a .297 average with the Indians after being acquired from the Reds on July 30.

Puig, who joined the Reds in a December 2018 trade with the Dodgers, has a career .277 batting average with 132 home runs and 415 RBIs. His best season came in 2017, when he had a .263 average with a career-best 28 homers and 74 RBIs in Los Angeles.

Puig will join a Braves outfield group that includes Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall.