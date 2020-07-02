Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jose Quintana posted a 13-9 record and 4.68 ERA last season, his third with the Cubs. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

July 2 (UPI) -- Chicago Cubs left-handed pitcher Jose Quintana needed thumb surgery after suffering a laceration while washing dishes, the team announced Thursday.

The Cubs said the All-Star pitcher was injured at his home in Miami, sustaining a cut on his left thumb that required five stitches.

Advertisement

"This morning in Chicago, Quintana underwent microscopic surgery on his left thumb to further determine the extent of his injury," the team said in a statement Thursday. "The procedure identified a lacerated digital sensory nerve in his left thumb, which was surgically repaired.

"Quintana is expected to resume his throwing program in approximately two weeks, after which time a further determination will be made on expected length of absence."

MLB teams are preparing for a 60-game season that will begin in late July after the coronavirus pandemic halted the sport in spring training. The Cubs start workouts Friday.

Quintana is expected to be part of a rotation that includes Jon Lester, Kyle Hendricks and Yu Darvish. In Quintana's absence, Alec Mills could enter the Cubs' rotation. Right-handers Adbert Alzolay and Colin Rea also are in the mix.

"This injury certainly challenges our depth in an area where we had some concerns already about our depth," Cubs president of baseball operations Theo Epstein told reporters. "So it's going to be important for certain players to step up and make the most of this opportunity.

RELATED Padres trade for former top Yankees prospect Jorge Mateo

"Clearly, somebody like Alec Mills is well positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and establish himself as a starting pitcher in this league."

Quintana, 31, posted a 13-9 record and 4.68 ERA last season, his third with the Cubs. He was an All-Star selection with the Chicago White Sox in 2016.