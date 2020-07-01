July 1 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres have acquired former top New York Yankees prospect Jorge Mateo in the first MLB trade since transactions were frozen in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oakland Athletics on Tuesday agreed to trade the infielder to the Padres for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Mateo, 25, began his career in the Yankees' system in 2012. He was traded to the Athletics in 2017 as part of a swap that involved Dustin Fowler and James Kaprielian in exchange for Sonny Gray going to the Yankees.

Mateo hit .289 and had 19 home runs in 119 games last season for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. He also had 24 stolen bases and led Minor League Baseball with 14 triples. He was the Athletics' No. 7 prospect and is the Padres' No. 13 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

The 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled Tuesday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 MLB season was suspended in mid-March but is scheduled to start July 23 or 24.