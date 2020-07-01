July 1 (UPI) -- The St. Louis Cardinals will replace the New York Yankees as the opponent for the Chicago White Sox in the inaugural "Field of Dreams" game Aug. 13 in Dyersville, Iowa.

League sources told NBC Sports Chicago and Newsday on Wednesday that St. Louis is taking the Yankees' spot in the matchup due to MLB's pandemic-delayed and shortened 60-game season. The White Sox no longer play the Yankees this season because of the revised 2020 schedule.

Advertisement

Before Wednesday's change, the Yankees and White Sox were set to play at the filming location of the original Academy-nominated "Field of Dreams," which was released in 1989. The teams won't play on the iconic diamond shown in the film. Instead, the league is building an 8,000-seat ballpark adjacent to the movie set.

The matchup between the Cardinals and White Sox will be the first MLB game ever played in Iowa. It remains unclear whether fans will be allowed to attend the game, which will be televised nationally on FOX.

MLB is expected to announce its new schedule for the 2020 season next week. Each club will play 60 games -- 40 against division opponents and 20 against teams in the corresponding regional division in the opposite league -- as part of the revised schedule.

"Field of Dreams" features actor Kevin Costner portraying Ray Kinsella, who interacts with multiple players from the 1919 White Sox team. Members of that club were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.