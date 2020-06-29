Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Edgar Santana will miss the entire 2020 season and 20 games of next season due to his suspension for using a performance-enhancing drug. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Edgar Santana has been suspended for 80 games for violating Major League Baseball's performance-enhancing drug policy.

MLB announced Sunday that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid often used to increase muscle mass and strength.

"The Pirates are disappointed to learn of today's news that Edgar Santana has received an 80-game suspension as a result of a violation of Major League Baseball's joint drug prevention and treatment program," Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said.

"Because of the confidentiality requirements of the program, we will not have further comment on this matter."

Santana, 28, missed the entire 2019 season after Tommy John surgery. He posted a 3.31 ERA and 3-4 record in 69 appearances in 2018. The Dominican Republic native made his MLB debut in 2017. He posted a 3.50 ERA in 19 games during his rookie campaign.

The 2020 MLB season was suspended in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is to resume July 23 or 24. The shortened season would include only 60 games, which means Satana will miss his second consecutive full season and an additional 20 games in 2021.