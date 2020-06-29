Former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Melky Cabrera batted .280 with seven home runs in 378 at-bats last season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- The New York Mets signed three veteran players, including former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Melky Cabrera, to minor league contracts.

The Mets announced the additions of right-handed pitcher Hunter Strickland, infielder Gordon Beckham and Cabrera on Monday. New York also re-signed outfielder Ryan Cordell and right-hander Erasmo Ramirez.

Advertisement

The team said the five players will be part of their 60-player pool, which is up to 50.

Cabrera -- an All-Star selection in 2012 -- played for the Pirates last season and had a .280 batting average with seven home runs and 47 RBIs in 133 games (378 at-bats).

Cabrera, 35, started his MLB career with the New York Yankees in 2005 and won the 2009 World Series with the club. Across 15 seasons with the Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago White Sox, Cleveland Indians and Pirates, he has recorded a .285 lifetime average with 144 home runs and 854 RBIs.

We've signed OF Melky Cabrera and he is expected to be added to our player pool. pic.twitter.com/ZVqkBNQtrr— New York Mets (@Mets) June 29, 2020

Strickland, 31, had brief stints with the Seattle Mariners and Washington Nationals last season, compiling a 5.55 ERA in 24 1/3 innings. The Nationals released him in March.

Strickland has a lifetime 3.16 ERA, with his best years coming with the Giants from 2014-18.

Beckham, 33, had a .215 batting average in 83 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2019. He spent most of his 11-year career with the White Sox.