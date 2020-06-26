The Baseball Hall of Fame, which closed on March 15 due to the coronavirus, welcomed visitors back Friday. As part of its reopening, staff and guests were required to wear face masks. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

June 26 (UPI) -- The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, N.Y., has reopened its doors after being closed for more than three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baseball Hall of Fame -- which closed on March 15 due to the virus -- welcomed visitors back Friday. As part of its reopening, staff and guests were required to wear face masks.

"As summer sets in, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has reopened its doors in accordance with New York State's regionally-focused phased reopening plan and with many enhanced health and safety procedures," the Hall of Fame announced Friday.

The shrine is selling tickets that allow visitors to reserve a specific date and time to tour the facility, reducing crowded areas in the front lobby and throughout the museum. Some of the Hall of Fame's larger gathering spots will remain closed.

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced in late April that it was canceling this year's induction ceremony because of the COVID-19 outbreak. MLB greats Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and Ted Simmons -- along with the late Marvin Miller -- were to be inducted in July.

Instead, the 2020 class will be included at the 2021 induction festivities -- along with any additional inductees -- next July.