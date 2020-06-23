June 23 (UPI) -- The University of Cincinnati's board of trustees unanimously voted Tuesday to remove Marge Schott's name from its baseball stadium.

The school cited the late Cincinnati Reds owner's "record of racism and bigotry," saying the decision is effective immediately. The university also will remove Schott's name from its archives library.

"Marge Schott's record of racism and bigotry stands at stark odds with our university's core commitment to dignity, equity and inclusion," school president Neville Pinto said in a statement. "My recommendation to the board to remove her name is grounded in the firm belief that speaking out against exclusion is as essential as speaking up for inclusion.

"I hope this action serves as an enduring reminder that we cannot remain silent or indifferent when it comes to prejudice, hate or inequity. More than ever, our world needs us to convert our values into real and lasting action. I especially want to commend our board of trustees, both individually and collectively, for taking decisive action."

The Bearcats' baseball facility was named Marge Schott Stadium in 2006 after the university received a $2 million donation from the Marge and Charles J. Schott Foundation.

In 1996, Major League Baseball banned Schott from the Reds' Riverfront Stadium and day-to-day operations of the club through 1998 after making comments about Adolf Hitler.

MLB also banned Schott for the 1993 season because of racist comments directed at black players and team employees.

Facing another suspension and failing health, she sold her controlling interest in the Reds in 1999. She died in 2004 at the age of 75.

There had been multiple campaigns to remove Schott's name from the Bearcats' baseball stadium in recent years. Cincinnati alumni Kevin Youkilis and Josh Harrison, among others, previously advocated for the removal of the name.

"I am proud of our Bearcats, both current student-athletes and alumni, for speaking up on this," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. "I also want to thank our board of trustees for listening and making this change."