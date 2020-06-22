The MLBPA previously delayed its vote after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred made late adjustments to the league's 60-game offer. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association on Monday turned down MLB's 60-game proposal with full prorated pay and expanded playoffs.

League sources told ESPN and The Athletic that the MLBPA voted 33-5 to reject the owners' latest offer, putting MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a position to implement a schedule of his choice -- likely between 50 to 60 games.

League owners also could vote not to play the 2020 campaign. It would require eight no votes to cancel the season.

"The MLBPA Executive Board met multiple times in recent days to assess the status of our efforts to resume the 2020 season," the union said in a statement Monday. "Earlier this evening, the full board reaffirmed the players' eagerness to return to work as soon and as safely as possible.

"To that end we anticipate finalizing a comprehensive set of health and safety protocols with Major League Baseball in the coming days, and we await word from the league on the resumption of spring training camps and a proposed 2020 schedule.

"While we had hoped to reach a revised back to work agreement with the league, the players remain fully committed to proceeding under our current agreement and getting back on the field for the fans, for the game, and for each other."

The owners delivered their latest offer to the players' union last week. In response to that proposal, the MLBPA sent a 70-game counteroffer to the league, which was quickly rejected by the owners.

The players' union then delayed its vote on the owners' proposal to collect new data regarding coronavirus testing after multiple outbreaks at spring training facilities in Florida and Arizona last week. The league temporarily closed all training camps Friday, later announcing that a restart of spring training would only happen in team's home cities.

The MLBPA delayed its vote again after Manfred made late adjustments to the offer. In an email to MLBPA executive director Tony Clark, the baseball commissioner wanted to cancel the expanded postseason and universal designated hitter ideas for the 2021 season if a full season isn't played in 2020.

By turning down the owners' 60-game plan, the players retain their right to file a potential grievance over the terms of the March agreement between the MLBPA and the league.

If the parties can't reach a deal, the league has the power to implement a season of its desired length -- likely about 50 games -- per the March 26 agreement between the two sides. The MLBPA is expected to file a grievance against the owners if MLB moves forward with that plan.