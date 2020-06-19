The Philadelphia Phillies said that five players have tested positive for the coronavirus, but did not reveal their names. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 19 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies on Friday closed their spring training facility in Clearwater, Fla., after five players and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Phillies did not disclose the names of the players or staff members. MLB canceled spring training games and suspended the 2020 regular season in March due to the pandemic.

Several Phillies players remained in the Clearwater area after the facilities were closed. The Phillies recently allowed players to return to their facilities for workouts on a limited basis.

"The Phillies are committed to the health and welfare of our players, coaches and staff as our highest priority, and as a result of these confirmed tests, all facilities in Clearwater have been closed indefinitely to all players, coaches and staff and will remain closed until medical authorities are confident that the virus is under control and our facilities are disinfected," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement.

Eight other tests returned negative results. The first positive test came back Tuesday. The Phillies now await results for 20 players from their MLB and MiLB clubs and 12 staff members.

MLB team owners and the players' union are in active negotiations to determine the specifics of a shortened 2020 season.

The Phillies said it is "too early to know" how the outbreak will impact their 2020 season.