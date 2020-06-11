June 11 (UPI) -- Less than 24 hours after taking Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick, the Detroit Tigers used their first four picks on hitters during the second day of the 2020 MLB Draft.

The Tigers selected Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler with the No. 38 overall choice to lead off Rounds 2-5 Thursday. Detroit then grabbed LSU outfielder Danny Cabrera at the No. 62 spot before taking Rice shortstop Trei Cruz -- the son of former big leaguer Jose Cruz Jr. and grandson of Jose Cruz -- just 11 picks later.

Detroit picked another Arizona State prospect in the fourth round, adding Torkelson's switch-hitting teammate Gage Workman. The Tigers drafted both players as third basemen.

While the Tigers focused on adding offense, the Miami Marlins turned their attention to pitching. The Marlins took pitchers with their first five selections, including right-hander Max Meyer at No. 3 overall Wednesday.

Miami drafted high school prospect Daxton Fulton at No. 40, followed by Ball State right-hander Kyle Nicolas (No. 61), Coastal Carolina right-hander Zach McCambley (No. 75) and Vanderbilt left-hander Jake Eder (No. 104).

The Houston Astros had to sit out the first day of this year's draft after having their first- and second-round picks stripped by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred as part of the organization's punishment for illegally stealing signs.

After another wait Thursday, the Astros finally made their first selection by taking Mount Saint Michael Academy (N.Y.) right-hander Alex Santos at No. 72.

This year's draft was shortened from 40 rounds to five due to the coronavirus pandemic. Undrafted players can sign with any club for a maximum $20,000 bonus.

Below is the round-by-round results from Day 2 of the 2020 MLB Draft:

Round 2:

38. Detroit Tigers: Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

39. Baltimore Orioles: Hudson Haskin, OF, Tulane

40. Miami Marlins: Daxton Fulton, LHP, Mustang HS (Okla.)

41. Kansas City Royals: Ben Hernandez, RHP, De La Salle Institute (Ill.)

42. Toronto Blue Jays: C.J. Van Eyk, RHP, Florida State

43. Seattle Mariners: Zach DeLoach, OF, Texas A&M

44. Pittsburgh Pirates: Jared Jones, RHP, La Mirada HS (Calif.)

45. San Diego Padres: Owen Caissie, OF, Notre Dame Catholic HS (Ontario)

46. Colorado Rockies: Chris McMahon, RHP, Miami

47. Chicago White Sox: Jared Kelley, RHP, Refugio HS (Texas)

48. Cincinnati Reds: Christian Roa, RHP, Texas A&M

49. San Francisco Giants: Casey Schmitt, 3B, San Diego State

50. Texas Rangers: Evan Carter, OF, Elizabethtown HS (Tenn.)

51. Chicago Cubs: Burl Carraway, LHP, Dallas Baptist HS (Texas)

52. New York Mets: J.T. Ginn, RHP, Mississippi State

53. Milwaukee Brewers: Freddy Zamora, SS, Miami

54. St. Louis Cardinals: Masyn Winn, SS/RHP, Kingwood HS (Texas)

55. Washington Nationals: Cole Henry, RHP, LSU

56. Cleveland Indians: Logan Allen, LHP, Florida International

57. Tampa Bay Rays: Ian Seymour, LHP, Virginia Tech

58. Oakland Athletics: Jeff Criswell, RHP, Michigan

59. Minnesota Twins: Alerick Soularie, OF, Tennessee

60. Los Angeles Dodgers: Landon Knack, RHP, East Tennessee State

Competitive Balance Round B:

61. Miami Marlins: Kyle Nicolas, RHP, Ball State

62. Detroit Tigers: Daniel Cabrera, OF, LSU

63. St. Louis Cardinals: Tink Hence, RHP, Watson Chapel HS (Ark.)

64. Seattle Mariners: Connor Phillips, RHP, McLennan CC (Texas)

65. Cincinnati Reds: Jackson Miller, C, J.W. Mitchell HS (Fla.)

66. Los Angeles Dodgers: Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

Compensation Picks:

67. San Francisco Giants: Nick Swiney, LHP, North Carolina State

68. San Francisco Giants: Jimmy Glowenke, SS, Dallas Baptist HS (Texas)

69. New York Mets: Isaiah Greene, OF, Corona HS (Calif.)

70. St. Louis Cardinals: Alec Burleson, OF/LHP, East Carolina

71. Washington Nationals: Sammy Infante, SS, Msgr. Edward Pace HS (Fla.)

72. Houston Astros: Alex Santos II, RHP, Mt. St. Michael Academy (N.Y.)

Round 3:

73. Detroit Tigers: Trei Cruz, SS, Rice

74. Baltimore Orioles: Anthony Servideo, SS, Ole Miss

75. Miami Marlins: Zach McCambley, RHP, Coastal Carolina

76. Kansas City Royals: Tyler Gentry, OF, Alabama

77. Toronto Blue Jays: Trent Palmer, RHP, Jacksonville

78. Seattle Mariners: Kaden Polcovich, 2B, Oklahoma State

79. Pittsburgh Pirates: Nick Garcia, RHP, Chapman University (Calif.)

80. San Diego Padres: Cole Wilcox, RHP, Georgia

81. Colorado Rockies: Sam Weatherly, LHP, Clemson

82. Los Angeles Angels: David Calabrese, OF, St. Elizabeth HS (Ontario)

83. Chicago White Sox: Adisyn Coffey, RHP, Wabash Valley College (Ill.)

84. Cincinnati Reds: Bryce Bonnin, RHP, Texas Tech

85. San Francisco Giants: Kyle Harrison, LHP, De La Salle HS (Calif.)

86. Texas Rangers: Tekoah Roby, RHP, Pine Forest HS (Fla.)

87. Philadelphia Phillies: Casey Martin, SS, Arkansas

88. Chicago Cubs: Jordan Nwogu, OF, Michigan

89. Boston Red Sox: Blaze Jordan, 1B, DeSoto Central HS (Miss.)

90. Arizona Diamondbacks: Liam Norris, LHP, Green Hope HS (N.C.)

91. New York Mets: Anthony Walters, SS, San Diego State

92. Milwaukee Brewers: Zavier Warren, C, Central Michigan

93. St. Louis Cardinals: Levi Prater, LHP, Oklahoma

94. Washington Nationals: Holden Powell, RHP, UCLA

95. Cleveland Indians: Petey Halpin, OF, Mira Costa HS (Calif.)

96. Tampa Bay Rays: Hunter Barnhart, RHP, St. Joseph HS (Calif.)

97. Atlanta Braves: Jesse Franklin V, OF, Michigan

98. Oakland Athletics: Michael Guldberg, OF, Georgia Tech

99. New York Yankees: Trevor Hauver, OF, Arizona State

100. Los Angeles Dodgers: Jake Vogel, OF, Huntington Beach HS (Calif.)

101. Houston Astros: Tyler Brown, RHP, Vanderbilt

Round 4:

102. Detroit Tigers: Gage Workman, 3B, Arizona State

103. Baltimore Orioles: Coby Mayo, 3B, Stoneman Douglas HS (Fla.)

104. Miami Marlins: Jake Eder, LHP, Vanderbilt

105. Kansas City Royals: Christian Chamberlain, LHP, Oregon State

106. Toronto Blue Jays: Nick Frasso, RHP, Loyola Marymount University

107. Seattle Mariners: Tyler Keenan, 3B, Ole Miss

108. Pittsburgh Pirates: Jack Hartman, RHP, Appalachian State

109. San Diego Padres: Levi Thomas, RHP, Troy

110. Colorado Rockies: Case Williams, RHP, Douglas County HS (Colo.)

111. Los Angeles Angels: Werner Blakely, SS, Detroit Edison HS (Mich.)

112. Chicago White Sox: Kade Mechals, RHP, Grand Canyon

113. Cincinnati Reds: MacKenzie Wainwright, OF, St. Edward HS (Ohio)

114. San Francisco Giants: R.J. Dabovich, RHP, Arizona State

115. Texas Rangers: Dylan MacLean, LHP, Central Catholic HS (Ore.)

116. Philadelphia Phillies: Carson Ragsdale, RHP, South Florida

117. Chicago Cubs: Luke Little, LHP, San Jacinto College North (Texas)

118. Boston Red Sox: Jeremy Wu-Yelland, LHP, Hawaii

119. Arizona Diamondbacks: A.J. Vukovich, 3B, East Troy HS (Wis.)

120. New York Mets: Matthew Dyer, C, Arizona

121. Milwaukee Brewers: Joey Wiemer, OF, Cincinnati

122. St. Louis Cardinals: Ian Bedell, RHP, Missouri

123. Washington Nationals: Brady Lindsly, C, Oklahoma

124. Cleveland Indians: Milan Tolentino, Santa Margarita HS (Calif.)

125. Tampa Bay Rays: Tanner Murray, SS, UC Davis

126. Atlanta Braves: Spencer Strider, RHP, Clemson

127. Oakland Athletics: Dane Acker, RHP, Oklahoma

128. Minnesota Twins: Marco Raya, RHP, United South HS (Texas)

129. New York Yankees: Beck Way, RHP, Northwest Florida State

130. Los Angeles Dodgers: Carson Taylor, C, Virginia Tech

131. Houston Astros: Zach Daniels, OF, Tennessee

Round 5:

132. Detroit Tigers: Colt Keith, 3B, Biloxi HS (Miss.)

133. Baltimore Orioles: Carter Baumler, RHP, Dowling Catholic HS (Iowa)

134. Miami Marlins: Kyle Hurt, RHP, USC

135. Kansas City Royals: Will Klein, RHP, Eastern Illinois

136. Toronto Blue Jays: Zach Britton, OF, Louisville

137. Seattle Mariners: Taylor Dollard, RHP, Cal Poly

138. Pittsburgh Pirates: Logan Hofmann, RHP, Northwestern State

139. San Diego Padres: Jagger Haynes, LHP, West Columbus HS (N.C.)

140. Colorado Rockies: Jack Blomgren, SS, Michigan

141. Los Angeles Angels: Adam Seminaris, LHP, Long Beach State

142. Chicago White Sox: Bailey Horn, LHP, Auburn

143. Cincinnati Reds: Joe Boyle, RHP, Notre Dame

144. San Francisco Giants: Ryan Murphy, RHP, Le Moyne

145. Texas Rangers: Thomas Saggese, SS, Carlsbad HS (Calif.)

146. Philadelphia Phillies: Baron Radcliff, OF, Georgia Tech

147. Chicago Cubs: Koen Moreno, RHP, Panther Creek HS (N.C.)

148. Boston Red Sox: Shane Drohan, LHP, Florida State

149. Arizona Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt, RHP, Bellarmine

150. New York Mets: Eric Orze, RHP, New Orleans

151. Milwaukee Brewers: Hayden Cantrelle, SS, Louisiana-Lafayette

152. St. Louis Cardinals: J.L. Jones IV, 1B, Long Beach State

153. Washington Nationals: Mitchell Parker, LHP, San Jacinto College North (Texas)

154. Cleveland Indians: Mason Hickman, RHP, Vanderbilt

155. Tampa Bay Rays: Jeff Hakanson, RHP, Central Florida

156. Atlanta Braves: Bryce Elder, RHP, Texas

157. Oakland Athletics: Stevie Emanuels, RHP, Washington

158. Minnesota Twins: Kala'i Rosario, OF, Waiakea HS (Hawaii)

159. Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Stone, RHP, Central Arkansas

160. Houston Astros: Shay Whitcomb, SS, UC San Diego