May 29 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price is donating funds to each minor league player in the organization to help the individuals stay afloat amid the coronavirus pandemic.

League sources told ESPN and the Orange County Register on Friday that Price will give each minor leaguer who is not on the Dodgers' 40-man roster $1,000 for the month of June. The donation will impact more than 200 people facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Dodgers previously committed to continuing their payments -- totaling $400 each week -- to minor league players through June. The Oakland Athletics recently opted to cut those payments, and other clubs could soon do the same.

Minor League Baseball is unlikely to take place in 2020, as more than 1,000 players could be released over the next few days. On Thursday, hundreds of minor league players were dropped amid coronavirus-related financial issues for the league, with some teams cutting as many as 64 players.

Price, the No. 1 overall pick out of Vanderbilt in 2007, was traded to the Dodgers in a five-player deal with the Boston Red Sox in February. If MLB holds its season this year, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner and five-time All-Star selection will enter the fifth season of his seven-year, $217 million contract.