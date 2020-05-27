Former Atlanta Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba played all 10 of his major league seasons with the organization. File Photo by Paul Abell/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Former Atlanta Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba, who was an All-Star selection with the club in 1978, has died at the age of 66, the team announced Wednesday.

No cause of death has been announced.

"We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Braves catcher Biff Pocoroba," the Braves said in a statement. "We share our deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Pocoroba, born in Burbank, Calif., was selected by the Braves in the 17th round of the 1971 amateur draft. He joined the team in 1975 and spent all 10 of his major league seasons with the club. He recorded 21 home runs with 172 RBIs and a .257 batting average in his MLB career.

Pocoroba's best season came in 1977, when he had a .290 average with eight homers and 44 RBIs in 113 games. He was selected as an All-Star reserve the following year.

Former Braves teammate Dale Murphy paid tribute to Pocoroba on social media Tuesday, recalling the catcher's defensive prowess.

"Very sad to hear that the @Braves family lost another key member of our early 80s team," Murphy wrote on Twitter. "Poco once threw out 11 straight base-stealers in spring training. With shoulder problems he became our go-to [left-handed] bat off the bench."

Pocoroba is survived by his wife, Jody Karin Raymond, four children and 15 grandchildren. A private memorial service is scheduled for Friday.