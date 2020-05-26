May 26 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays opened Tropicana Field on Monday for limited workouts, with 14 players attending.

Tampa Bay posted several photos from the voluntary gathering on social media. Players and team staff members wore masks and had their temperatures taken. They also responded to medical questions before being allowed to enter the field.

"I think they were excited just to get back to something that they're used to, given that it was unusual circumstances," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters. "It was good to see smiling faces."

Austin Meadows, Manuel Margot, Willy Adames, Jose Martinez, Michael Perez, Diego Castillo, Yonny Chirinos, Jose Alvarado, Ryan Yarbrough, Brendan McKay and Nick Anderson were those who attended.

RELATED Washington Nationals to unveil World Series rings in virtual ceremony

The workout was the first hosted by the Rays since the club left its spring training complex after Major League Baseball suspended its season in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rays players played catch, ran and lifted weights that were brought out to the field on Monday. Players did not have to wear masks while they trained. They were not allowed in the clubhouse, batting cages or the gym.

The Houston Astros also opened team facilities Monday for individual workouts, but only four players were allowed in the facilities at the same time.

The Los Angeles Angels, Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals have also reopened -- or plan to reopen -- their facilities this week, on a limited basis.

MLB team owners in early May approved a tentative plan to start the 2020 regular season in July.