May 24 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals revealed the design of their 2019 World Series championship ring Sunday.

"Ladies and gentlemen, your 2019 Washington Nationals World Series Championship Ring," the team wrote in a tweet accompanied by a video highlighting the ring's design.

The Nationals' cursive "W" logo features 30 rubies, which represents the 30 combined runs Washington scored in its four wins in the World Series against the Houston Astros. Surrounding the team's logo is a ring of 32 sapphires, referencing the total of the Nationals' 2019 walk-off wins (seven), shutout wins (13), longest winning streak (eight) and postseason rounds won (four).

The ring also has 108 diamonds, symbolizing the club's 105 wins in the regular season and postseason, plus one for the World Series victory and two additional gems in a nod to the franchise's history as the Montreal Expos and Nationals.

The championship ring depicts some of the most iconic monuments in Washington, D.C., with the roman numerals "MMVI" placed within the Capitol Building to represent the year (2006) the Lerner family purchased the organization.

The inside of the ring contains an image of a shark holding the Commissioner's Trophy in honor of outfielder Gerardo Parra's walk-up song, "Baby Shark."

The Nationals' ring reveal Sunday came after players vetoed a plan to hold a virtual ceremony, which was brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

Initially, the franchise announced it would give out the rings during a show that would be broadcast on television and online. The Nationals reversed course after the players decided they would rather wait and receive the jewelry in person.