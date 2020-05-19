The Washington Nationals won their first World Series in franchise history last season. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 19 (UPI) -- The Washington Nationals will hold a virtual ceremony to unveil their 2019 World Series rings, the team announced Tuesday.

The Nationals said the hour-long event will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. EST, and it will be streamed on the team's official website and social media platforms. The virtual event also will air on MLB Network and MASN.

Multiple members from the championship-winning team, including ownership, will make appearances during the online ceremony, according to the Nationals.

"We could not be more excited to finally share our 2019 World Series Champions rings with our players, staff and fans! The various elements of the ring truly capture the Washington Nationals story and the craftsmanship is unparalleled," Nationals owner Mark D. Lerner wrote in his statement Tuesday.

Sunday's event will be the first virtual championship ring ceremony in MLB history.

Leading up to and during the event, the Nationals are encouraging fans to donate to the NATS4GOOD Community Response Fund to support hunger relief. With each donation, fans can share a message for the Nationals and the community, which could be featured during the ring ceremony.

The Nationals won their first World Series in franchise history last season. The start of the 2020 MLB season has been temporarily delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.