May 8 (UPI) -- A "Shoeless" Joe Jackson baseball card from 1910 sold at auction for $492,000 this week.

The card is from a set called T210 Old Mill, which featured minor league players from around the country. The item depicts Jackson during his stint with the Double-A New Orleans Pelicans.

Heritage Auctions said the bidding for the rare card ended Thursday night. The winning bidder's identity wasn't revealed.

"After 110 years in the same North Carolina family, we were glad to help find it a proud new owner," Chris Ivy, Heritage's director of sports auctions, told ESPN on Friday.

Ben Foster and his father, Hayes, sold the card after discovering it in a metal lunch pail in an unfinished room in the back of his law office more than a decade ago, according to ESPN. The cards that were found had been passed on to Foster's father from his great uncle, Millard Camp, in the late 1950s or early 1960s.

Jackson spent 13 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Philadelphia Athletics, Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Naps. He recorded a .356 batting average with 54 home runs, 792 RBIs, 873 runs scored and 202 stolen bases in 1,332 career games.

Jackson was part of the White Sox's 1917 World Series team and the "Black Sox Scandal" of 1919. He was one of eight White Sox players who were banned for life from baseball for allegedly throwing the 1919 World Series.