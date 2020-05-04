May 4 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays ace Blake Snell swept Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito in a best-of-five championship series to win the inaugural MLB The Show Players League.

Snell beat Giolito 5-1 in Game 1. He beat the White Sox pitcher 3-2 in Game 2 and swept the series with a 6-0 thrashing of Giolito's squad in Game 3. The three-inning games streamed Sunday on ESPN and on social media platforms.

"I need it so bad," Snell tweeted about the win.

Snell won $25,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Suncoast with the triumph. Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association and Sony also donated $5,000 on behalf of each player who participated to a Boys & Girls Club affiliate in that player's community.

The Rays raised a virtual banner for Snell at their stadium after his win and posted a photo of the honor on social media.

The MLB The Show Players League included 30 teams in a 29-game regular season. Each player streamed the games on his respective YouTube or Twitch channel.

Snell was 2-2 to start his regular-season MLB The Show campaign. He warmed up to win 22 of his 25 regular-season matchups and had just one loss in his playoff run against Gavin Lux, Jeff McNeil and Giolito.

Giolito reached the championship series after series wins against Bo Bichette and Ian Happ. Texas Rangers star Joey Gallo was voted the tournament's best player and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. was voted best manager.

"They showed their competitiveness and at the end of the day, that's what the fans love to see," MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred told MLB.com. "Emotion and competitiveness really go a long way and it made the programming very good."

The MLB regular season has been suspended indefinitely since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.