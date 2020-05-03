May 3 (UPI) -- Matt Keough, a former All-Star pitcher with the Oakland Athletics and guest star on the reality television show Real Housewives of Orange County, died at the age of 64, the team announced Sunday.

The A's didn't disclose details on the cause of death.

"Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A," executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane said in a statement. "He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a special assistant.

"He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight."

Keough, who was an All-Star selection as a rookie in 1978, spent parts of seven seasons with the A's as a player, ending in 1983. He also was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year in 1980.

Across nine seasons in the majors, Keough posted a 58-84 record and 4.17 ERA in 215 career games (175 starts) with the New York Yankees, St. Louis Cardinals, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and Athletics.

After retiring as a player, Keough moved on to on-field and front-office roles with the Angels, Rays and Athletics.

"The community of players is saddened by the loss of Matt Keough, who carried on his family's proud baseball legacy through more than four decades as a player, coach, scout and executive," the MLB Players Association said in a statement Sunday. "The MLBPA extends its sympathies to Matt's family, the Oakland A's organization and his many friends and fans throughout the game.

Keough later appeared on the Bravo reality show, which featured his ex-wife Jeana Keough and their children, Kara, Shane and Colton.

Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough mourned the death of her father shortly after her son died during childbirth.

"Daddy, please take care of my son. Teach him the circle changeup and how to find forever friends. You're on grandpa duty in heaven now," the 32-year-old TV personality captioned on an Instagram slide show of photos of her and her father.

Kara Keough announced two weeks ago that her son, McCoy, had died during childbirth.

She and her husband, former NFL player Kyle Bosworth, also have a 4-year-old daughter named Decker.