May 1 (UPI) -- Cleveland Indians right-hander Emmanuel Clase was suspended 80 games after testing positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug, MLB announced Friday.

Clase tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid, according to a statement from the league. His suspension won't begin until the start of the 2020 regular season, which has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are disappointed to learn of today's suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," the Indians said in a statement. "We fully support Major League Baseball's policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game.

"We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball's collective bargaining agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement."

Clase, 22, was Cleveland's biggest acquisition in the off-season trade that sent two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the Texas Rangers. Clase was expected to have a significant role in the Indians' bullpen this year.

Clase made his MLB debut with the Rangers in August. He appeared in 21 games last season, posting a 2-3 record and 2.31 ERA. He recorded 21 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings.