Boston Red Sox outfielder and first baseman Steve Pearce notched three home runs and eight RBIs in the Red Sox's five-game World Series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 14 (UPI) -- Former Boston Red Sox slugger and 2018 World Series MVP Steve Pearce said he is retiring after a 13-year major league career.

Pearce, who earned the MVP trophy after belting three home runs with eight RBIs as the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games, announced his retirement Monday night on WEEI Radio.

Pearce was a guest commentator on the Boston-area radio station, which was rebroadcasting Game 1 of the 2018 World Series.

Before his latest announcement, Pearce told WEEI in December that he was "unofficially retired."

"You know what? It has been a good run. I have 10 years in there," Pearce said Monday night. "Right now, I am officially retired."

Pearce, who turned 37 on Monday, played for seven teams in his MLB career. He finished with a .254 batting average, 91 home runs and 303 RBIs in 766 career games.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Pearce in the eighth round of the 2005 MLB Draft. He made his major league debut with the club in 2007 and played in parts of five seasons with the Pirates.

Pearce also had short stints with the Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays before ending his career with the Red Sox.

His best season was in 2014, when he set career highs in games played (102), home runs (21) and RBIs (49) with the Orioles.