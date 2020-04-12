April 12 (UPI) -- Former Chicago Cubs infielder Glenn Beckert, a four-time All-Star and Gold Glove Award winner, died Sunday in Florida, the team announced. He was 79.

"Glenn more than held his own playing alongside future Hall of Famers," the Cubs said in a statement. "After his playing days concluded, Glenn was a familiar sight at Wrigley Field and numerous Cubs Conventions, and he always had a memory to share of his time on and off the field with his beloved teammates.

"We offer our deepest condolences to Glenn's daughters, Tracy Seaman and Dana Starck, his longtime partner Marybruce Standley and his many, many friends."

The Chicago Cubs are saddened to learn of the death of former infielder Glenn Beckert. RELATED Detroit Tigers legend, Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline dies at 85 Beckert was a gold glove winner and four-time All-Star in his nine seasons with the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/rh9JiEpQod— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 12, 2020

Beckert spent nine seasons with the Cubs (1965-73) before ending his playing career with the San Diego Padres. He played two seasons with the Padres, recording a career .283 batting average with 22 home runs and 360 RBIs with Chicago and San Diego.

During the 1968 season, Beckert led all of baseball with 98 runs scored and captured his lone Gold Glove. He was named an All-Star in four consecutive seasons (1969-72) with the Cubs.

Hall of Fame pitcher Fergie Jenkins paid tribute to his former teammate with a post on social media.

"We lost a great one today, Glenn Beckert," Jenkins wrote on Twitter. "Glenn was my friend, my Cubs teammate, and the best man at my wedding. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts and prayers are with the Beckert family."

Over the last century, only Ryne Sandberg (13) and Billy Herman (10) earned more opening day starts at second base for the Cubs than Beckert's eight.