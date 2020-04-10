Colorado Rockies infielder Mark Reynolds sits after a botched play in the eighth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, on July 24, 2017. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 10 (UPI) -- Longtime Major League Baseball infielder Mark Reynolds has retired after 13 seasons.

Reynolds, 36, announced his retirement during an appearance Thursday on SiriusXM's MLB Network Radio.

"I've retired," Reynolds said. "With all that's going on and with everything, I've been really enjoying time with the family. It's time for me to move on and find something else to do."

Reynolds hit .170 with four home runs and 20 RBIs in 78 games last season for the Colorado Rockies before he was released in July. He hit .248 with 13 home runs and 40 RBIs in 86 games for the Washington Nationals in 2018.

Reynolds has also played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Indians, New York Yankees, Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.

The veteran infielder began his career as a 16th-round pick by the Diamondbacks in the 2004 MLB Draft and made his MLB debut in 2007. Reynolds led baseball in strikeouts from 2008 through 2010 and led the American League in 2011. His 223 strikeouts in 2009 set a record for the most in league history.

Reynolds hit .236 with 298 home runs in 1,688 career appearances. In 2009, he hit a career-high 44 home runs and 102 RBIs for Arizona. His 1,927 strikeouts rank ninth in MLB history.