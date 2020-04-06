Former Detroit Tigers outfielder and Hall of Famer Al Kaline played all 22 years of his career with the Tigers. File Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame outfielder Al Kaline, who spent all 22 years of his MLB career with the Detroit Tigers, died Monday afternoon. He was 85.

League sources told ESPN and the Detroit Free Press that Kaline, who earned the nickname "Mr. Tiger," died at his home in Bloomfield Hills, Mich. The cause of death wasn't immediately known, but the Detroit News reported that Kaline recently suffered a stroke.

Kaline was an 18-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove Award winner in right field for the Tigers. He retired shortly after joining the exclusive 3,000-hit club in 1974 and joined the Tigers' broadcast team. He continued to work in the Tigers organization after he retired from the booth in 2002.

Kaline, who helped guide Detroit to its third World Series championship in 1968, became the first Tigers player to have his number retired, with his No. 6 being hung up in 1980. He was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame that year, his first on the ballot.

Current Houston Astros star pitcher Justin Verlander, who captured the American League Cy Young Award with the Tigers in 2011, paid his respects to Kaline with a post on social media Monday.

"Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many," Verlander wrote on Twitter. "I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr. Tiger, Al Kaline."

Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr Tiger, Al Kaline.— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 6, 2020

Kaline finished his major league career with a .297 batting average, 399 home runs, 1,583 RBIs and 3,007 hits.