April 2 (UPI) -- Former White Sox All-Star reliever Ed Farmer, a Chicago native who spent the last three decades calling games for his hometown club, died Wednesday night. He was 70.

The White Sox announced the news in a statement released Thursday. The team said he died following complications from an illness.

"Ed Farmer was the radio voice of the Chicago White Sox for three decades, and he called no-hitters, perfect games and of course, a World Series championship," White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement.

"His experience as a Major League All-Star pitcher, his wry sense of clubhouse humor, his love of baseball and his passion for the White Sox combined to make White Sox radio broadcasts the sound of summer for millions of fans.

"Ed grew up a Sox fan on the South Side of Chicago, and his allegiance showed every single night on the radio as he welcomed his 'friends' to the broadcast. I am truly devastated by the loss of my friend."

Farmer pitched for eight different teams across 11 seasons in the majors. He posted a 30-43 record with a 4.30 ERA and 75 saves in his MLB career.

Farmer had his best years with the White Sox from 1979-81. He was an All-Star in 1980, when he recorded a then-club record 30 saves.

After the conclusion of his playing career, Farmer worked as a major league scout for the Baltimore Orioles. He then spent time in the White Sox's front office before joining the club's broadcast team on a part-time basis in 1991.

Farmer became a full-time analyst alongside John Rooney from 1992 to 2005. He took over play-by-play duties in 2006 and finished his 29th season in the White Sox radio booth last year.