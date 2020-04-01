The Boston Red Sox faced the New York Yankees in the first two Major League Baseball games ever played in Europe on June 29 and June 30 in London. File Photo by Mark Thomas/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball on Wednesday canceled 2020 London series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, which had been scheduled for June, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are facing an unprecedented situation and nothing is more important than the health and safety of our players, employees and fans," MLB said in a statement. "We send our best wishes to all individuals and communities that have been impacted by COVID-19."

The Cubs and Cardinals were scheduled to play June 13 and 14 at West Ham United's London Stadium.

MLB made its first appearance in Europe during a series between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox on June 29 and 30 in London. The league said March 19 that it also was canceling series in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico, in response to the pandemic.

The San Diego Padres were to face the Arizona Diamondbacks April 18 and April 19 in Mexico City. The New York Mets were to play the Miami Marlins April 28 to 30 in San Juan. MLB said those games will be rescheduled and played in Arizona and Miami, respectively.

Opening day for the 2020 MLB season had been scheduled for March 26 before the season was suspended until at least mid-May. The league and players union agreed Friday to a shortened season, which could include games at neutral sites and without spectators.

The league also is considering pushing the post-season into November.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has been optimistic about MLB's return, saying the league could begin "gearing back up" in May.