March 24 (UPI) -- New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow and will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery, the team announced Tuesday.

Dr. David Altcheck will perform the procedure Thursday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Fla., according to the Mets' statement.

"After experiencing discomfort in his elbow before spring training was suspended due to the [coronavirus] pandemic, Noah and our health and performance department have been in constant contact," Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen said in a statement.

"Based on the persistence of his symptoms, Noah underwent a physical examination and MRI that revealed the ligament tear. A second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache confirmed the diagnosis and the recommendation for surgery.

"Noah is an incredibly hard worker and a tremendous talent. While this is unfortunate, we have no doubt that Noah will be able to return to full strength and continue to be an integral part of our championship pursuits in the future."

Syndergaard, 27, was expected to anchor the Mets' rotation alongside ace Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman this season. After the surgery, he will be sidelined until at least April 2021.

The right-hander threw a career-high 197 2/3 innings last season. In 32 starts, he posted a 10-8 record with a career-worst 4.28 ERA and 202 strikeouts.

Syndergaard, a 2016 All-Star selection, is the second high-profile pitcher to need Tommy John surgery this month, with Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale also opting to undergo the operation during MLB's temporary suspension due to the COVID-19 outbreak.