New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman (holding trophy) led Team USA to a win against Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic final. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Team USA's squad for the 2021 World Baseball Classic could prove to have one of the most superstar-filled rosters in baseball history after some recruiting by New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Stroman -- who helped Team USA win the 2017 World Baseball Classic -- started his recruiting pitches in the comments section of an Instagram post from MLB Network. The network posted a video of outfielder Adam Jones robbing Manny Machado of a home run at the 2017 World Baseball Classic.

He first asked San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer if he was going to return to the team to try and win another title. Hosmer confirmed he was going to play in 2021. Stroman then asked Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich, who said he was also planning to play.

He also used Twitter to get commitments from other star players, including: Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger, Minnesota Twins pitcher Taylor Rogers, Los Angeles Angels pitcher Walker Buehler, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, Texas Rangers outfielder/designated hitter Joey Gallo, Rockies shortstop Trevor Story, Rockies outfielder David Dahl and Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

"If USA Baseball named me to the national team, I might cry," Alonso tweeted. "I tried out for the 18-U team a while back and didn't make it. It would be an honor to put the red, white, and blue on and rep the stars and stripes."

Stroman also made pitches to Dodgers star Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout and New York Yankees star Aaron Judge. Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell also asked if he could play on the team.

"I tried out for three years before I finally made the collegiate team," Bauer tweeted. "Nothing like wearing USA across your chest. I'd drop just about anything to do it again."

The 2017 title team featured Stroman, Arenado, Yelich, Hosmer, Buster Posey, Alex Bregman, Giancarlo Stanton, Paul Goldschmidt, Ian Kinsler, Chris Archer and Andrew McCutchen, among other stars.

The 2021 World Baseball Classic includes an expanded field of 20 teams and begins March 9, 2021, and ends March 23, 2021. The tournament will be played in Japan, Taiwan and the United States.