March 13 (UPI) -- Baltimore Orioles outfielder Trey Mancini had a successful surgery to remove a malignant tumor from his colon.

The Orioles announced Mancini's surgery Thursday, saying the outfielder left the team for a "non-baseball medical procedure."

"Trey Mancini underwent successful surgery [Thursday] to remove a malignant tumor from his colon," the Orioles said. "The tumor was discovered last week during a colonoscopy. Lab results and the timetable for Trey's recovery will not be known until next week. In the interim, Trey and his family continue to appreciate the respect for his privacy."

Mancini, 27, hit .293 with 24 home runs and 78 RBIs to finish third in Rookie of the Year voting during his 2017 campaign. He hit .291 with a career-high 35 home runs and 97 RBIs in 154 games last season. He is a career .276 hitter with 86 home runs in 462 games for the Orioles.

"The outpouring of love and support I have received has made an extremely tough week so much better," Mancini said. "I have the best family, friends, fans and teammates imaginable. I am also eternally thankful for the Orioles front office, our athletic trainers and the entire medical staff for everything they have done to help me during this time.

"Finally, I would like to thank everyone for their prayers and kind words, which have furthered my excitement to get back to playing the game I love."

Mancini tweeted Sunday that he looks forward to returning to the field soon. He was hitting .286 with a run scored, two RBIs and two strikeouts in spring training. The Orioles were previously scheduled to play the Toronto Blue Jays in a spring training game Friday in Sarasota, Fla., before Major League Baseball canceled spring training games due to the coronavirus outbreak.