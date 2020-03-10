Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor has hit at least 30 home runs in each of the last three seasons. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- The Cleveland Indians and Francisco Lindor have suspended their negotiations for a contract extension.

Lindor, 26, avoided arbitration this off-season by signing a one-year, $17.5 million pact with the Indians in January. He had been speaking with the team in hopes of working out a long-term pact.

Lindor told The Athletic the two parties have "set aside" the negotiations to focus on the 2020 season.

"We had good conversations," Lindor said. "We couldn't come up with an agreement. So we put that aside and let's focus on winning."

Lindor hit .284 with 32 home runs, 74 RBIs and 22 stolen bases in 143 games last season. The four-time All-Star has hit at least 30 home runs in three consecutive seasons. Lindor led baseball with 745 plate appearances and 129 runs scored in 2018. He also led the American League in at-bats in 2018 and 2017. He owns a career batting average of .288 and has two Gold Glove awards and two Silver Slugger awards.

Lindor had a $10.8 million salary in 2019. He joined the Indians as the No. 8 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. Lindor hit a career-high .313 during his rookie season in 2015. He has made the All-Star team every year since his rookie campaign.

The Indians' star infielder is under team control for two more seasons. He spoke with the Indians this spring before informing them last week that he wanted to stop talking about an extension.

Lindor is expected to receive more than $300 million if he signs a contract when he hits free agency. The Indians star said the team has yet to offer him that amount. He also said he wouldn't accept a deal similar to the one Christian Yelich signed last week with the Milwaukee Brewers. Yelich received a nine-year contract worth $215 million.

"It didn't seem like it was [close] from my point of view," Lindor said of the Indians' contract offer. "It's the reality we live in. I'm not mad. I continue to express how much I love it here, how much I want to be here. So let's focus on winning. Let's focus on the season."

Lindor is hitting .400 during spring training, with three home runs and 10 RBIs in 10 games for the Indians.