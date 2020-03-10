New York Yankees great Alex Rodriguez would need to be part of an ownership group if he decided to purchase the New York Mets. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez has said he would considering buying the New York Mets.

Rodriguez made the comment Monday on The Tonight Show. The Fox and ESPN baseball analyst -- who played for the Yankees, Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners during his career -- said he has been a longtime fan of the National League East franchise, and recalls the Mets' World Series run in 1986 as one of the best years of his life.

"A lot of people don't know this, but growing up I was a big Mets fan," Rodriguez said. "With the exception of both of my daughters' births, the best years of my life were 1986, and 2009 when [the Yankees won].

"If the opportunity came up [to buy the Mets], I would certainly look at it."

Rodriguez then jokingly asked host Jimmy Fallon, himself a New York City native, if he would also buy a portion of the team.

The Wilpon family, the owner of the franchise, said it still plans to sell the Mets after a previous deal with billionaire Steve Cohen fell through in February. The team is valued at about $2.6 billion.

The Wilpons assumed control of the Mets when they bought Nelson Doubleday for $135 million in 2002.

The New York Post reported

Cohen is still in the picture as a potential buyer, and has said he expects the team to receive a bid higher than $2.6 billion. He's been a minority owner of the Mets since 2012 and was looking to buy 80 percent of the team.

"I'm very disappointed we couldn't work out a deal, but as an 8 percent holder I'm looking forward to a higher bid for the team," Cohen said in a statement after the deal fell through.

Rodriguez would need to be part of a larger ownership group if he chose to buy the team, similar to how former teammate Derek Jeter acquired a portion of the Miami Marlins in 2017. Billionaire Bruce Sherman is the controlling owner of the team, as he contributed the most money in the sale of the Marlins. Jeter reportedly contributed $25 million.

Forbes estimates Jeter made nearly $500 million over his career, including endorsements, and Rodriguez $545 million.