Trending Stories

Ethiopia's Bayelign Teshager, Kenya's Margaret Muriuki win Los Angeles Marathon
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo to miss at least two games with knee injury
Tiger Woods to skip Players Championship due to back issues
Brooklyn Nets part ways with head coach Kenny Atkinson
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge shut down for two weeks with rib injury
Photo Gallery

 
Highlights from the 62nd running of the Daytona 500
