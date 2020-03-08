March 8 (UPI) -- Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was taken to a local hospital after being hit in the mouth by a fastball thrown by Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias.

In the bottom of the first inning of a spring training game Sunday in Surprise, Ariz., Calhoun was facing a 1-1 count with two outs. Urias delivered a 95-mph fastball that struck Calhoun directly on the right side of his mouth.

Calhoun went down immediately and was attended to by Rangers trainer Matt Lucero. The 25-year-old outfielder appeared to suffer bleeding on the inside of his mouth but didn't lose consciousness.

After about 10 minutes, Calhoun was able to get on his feet. League sources told ESPN and MLB Media that Calhoun was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix for further examination.

The Dodgers selected Calhoun in the fourth round of the 2015 MLB Draft. The Rangers acquired him in the 2017 trade that sent pitcher Yu Darvish to Los Angeles.

Calhoun set career highs in home runs (21), RBIs (48) and batting average (.269) in 83 games for the Rangers last season.