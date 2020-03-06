March 6 (UPI) -- New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first right rib and will be out at least two weeks, manager Aaron Boone announced Friday.

Boone told reporters that he thought Judge injured himself while making a diving catch last season in September. According to Boone, Judge could potentially undergo surgery to fix the rib injury.

"We'll reassess in two weeks where he's at," Boone said. "It shows signs of healing, so we're going to give it the next couple weeks and re-test to show how much healing is going on with that rib. ... I wouldn't say [surgery] is off the table but you wouldn't want to go do that right now, especially if the bone is healing."

Judge, who underwent multiple tests to determine the rib ailment, hasn't appeared in any spring training games this year. He has also battled soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder and has no timetable for a return to the team.

"I want to be out there. But the first thing is you've got to get this healed, get this right and then you can move forward," Judge told reporters. "The biggest thing is, I want the pain to go away and get this healed up. ... [I'm] frustrated, especially with an injury that happened at the end of last year and still didn't heal up.

"At least we have an answer, so now we can start working on a solution. Overall, I'm just mad. I want to be out there with my team, especially in spring training. We've got a good team here, a good club, and we've got a lot of goals here in 2020."

Since capturing the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Award, Judge has been limited to 112 games in 2018 due to a broken right wrist and 102 games last season because of a strained left oblique.