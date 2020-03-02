March 2 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays minor league outfielder Garrett Whitley was hit in the face by a foul ball while sitting in the dugout during Monday's spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles.

Rays manager Kevin Cash said Whitley didn't lose consciousnesses and was taken to a local hospital for additional tests. According to The Athletic, the team said Whitley has a "right facial injury" and was eventually released from the hospital.

"That was pretty scary," Cash said, according to the Tampa Bay Times. "From the initial test and exams, he was coherent, his eyes were moving fine. He's going to have a pretty good welt. ... The only blood that I saw was a little bit out of his nose, and then almost like the seam of the baseball split him just a little but [under the eye], not like a gash."

Orioles infielder Renato Nunez fouled a pitch off and sent the ball rocketing toward the Rays' dugout. The baseball ricocheted off the steps inside the dugout and struck the right side of Whitley's face.

Rays trainers immediately attended to Whitley before walking him into the training room for further evaluation.

The Rays open the regular season against the Pittsburgh Pirates on March 26.