March 2 (UPI) -- Anthony Rendon smashed his first home run while wearing a Los Angeles Angels uniform during a spring training game against the Chicago White Sox.

Rendon lifted the three-run shot onto a grassy hill over the left field fence in the first inning of the 8-7 loss Sunday at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Ariz. The Angels were using a split squad, with the other half of the team losing 6-3 to the Colorado Rockies Sunday in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"They still don't count, though," Rendon told reporters, referencing spring training home run statistics. "You're just trying to work on things in spring training. [You] try to put the barrel on the ball and not peak too early."

Rendon entered the game with three hits and an RBI in five at-bats for the Angles during spring training. The Angels began the bottom of the first frame with a Brian Goodwin double and a Mike Trout single, putting two runners on base for Rendon. Rendon then stepped up to the plate to face White Sox starter Ross Detwiler.

The left-handed pitcher lobbed in a hanging pitch and Rendon smashed the offering out of the stadium to give the Angels a 3-0 lead.

Rendon was hit by a pitch in his next at-bat. He was replaced by Kevin Maitan in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rendon was 1 for 1 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the loss.

The 2019 All-Star hit a career-high .319 with 34 home runs and a Major League Baseball leading 126 RBIs in 146 games last season for the Washington Nationals. He led the National League in doubles in 2018 and 2019, before helping the franchise win their first World Series in October.

Rendon joined the Angels in free agency this off-season, signing a seven-year, $245 million contract in December.

The Angels face the Chicago Cubs in another spring training clash at 3:05 p.m. EST Monday at Sloan Park in Mesa, Ariz. Rendon is not expected to play in Monday's game, but could return to the field Tuesday or Wednesday.